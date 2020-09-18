U.S. Open Features Two Gators

The 120th U.S. Open Championship began Thursday, Sept. 17, and will conclude this Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Winged Foot West Course. This match will feature two Gators alumni. Billy Horschel along with current Gator Ricky Castillo are competing in the Championship. Overall, 14 Gators have competed in the U.S. Open.



Gator Greats

On Thursday, amateur Ricky Castillo began in the second group teeing off on the 10th hole. Despite a few bogeys, he ended the day with a three-over-par score of 73 including three birdies. The freshman comes to the Winged Foot West Course with an incredible resume. This year, Castillo was named SEC Freshman of the Year, NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award and All-SEC First Team to name a few.

Billy Horschel entered the U.S. Open for this eighth time overall. The Florida alum also teed off at the 10th hole and started off right with a birdie at his second hole. Horschel finished the day at a two-over-par score of 72. The Gator alum graduated in 2009 as a three-time first-team All-American and Two-Time SEC Player of the Year.

Need a lot more of this tomorrow! @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/MGm0SRhZaD — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) September 18, 2020

Friday Tee Times

Horschel will tee off Friday morning at 8:18 a.m. while Castillo will tee off at 12:21 p.m. within the second group.

Among the leader board, Thomas Pieters shot two-under through six to start the second round Friday. While Justin Thomas shot a five-under 65, which is the lowest score recorded in a U.S. Open at Winged Foot.