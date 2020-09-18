Team Effort, Dominant Serving Give P.K. Yonge Volleyball Sweep

Story by:

Caleb Wiegandt

Keishla Espinal

A total team effort gave Coach Tim Montanaro and the P.K. Yonge volleyball squad their first win in the 2020 season, sweeping Eastside 3-0 on Thursday night.

The Blue Wave (1-1) handled the Rams (1-2) with ease, never trailing throughout the match where they dominated Eastside’s backline from start to finish.

Balanced Offensive Attack Gives Blue Wave Win

The PKY offense came in ready to play and were in search of redemption after losing their opener to Gainesville last Tuesday. They achieved that redemption in a big way, with 19 kills and 19 aces to win the match.

Gia McGrew (#15) led with seven kills and three aces. Her teammate Ashawna Smith (#6) had four kills and four aces. Ava Herren (#14) added four aces, Ga’Leisha Miller (#8)–PKY’s lone senior–had six kills, and Trinity Britt (#5) had 16 assists throughout the game.

#6 Ashawna Smith (far) scores on the hit for P.K. Yonge in their sweep of Eastside (Video: Keishla Espinal/ESPN Gainesville).

On A Roll

The story of the game was P.K. Yonge’s ability to take advantage of Eastside’s miscues and have multiple big scoring spurts.

The first set would end up as the closest, as the Blue Wave’s miscues gave the Rams life early in the game. PKY would go on to win the last five points to close out the set.

They continued their streaky ways in the second set, scoring 15 of the first 17 points of the game via four kills and four service aces. The third set was much of the same with a 4-0, two 6-0, and a 7-0 streak in the decider.

PKY did their damage efficiently too, posting merely five total service errors in the match. They would outscore Eastside 75-31 in total points in the match.

Up Next

The Blue Wave will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Newberry (3-2) next Monday.

Eastside will look to get back on track at home Monday against Bronson (0-3).

BOX SCORE 1 2 3

Eastside 14 9 8

P.K. Yonge 25 25 25

Keishal Espinal also contributed to this story.