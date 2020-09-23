Marco Wilson Looks Toward Season

Returning cornerback Marco Wilson is looking forward to the start of the Gators football season.

2020 Season

As is true for the majority of college sports this year, the college football season will look a little different than normal. For the Gators, that means an all-SEC schedule. Rather than starting the season against out-of-conference schools like Towson, the Gators will head straight into the thick of competition.

This year, the Gators will take on Ole Miss in Oxford on Sept. 26 to start their season. For incoming freshmen, the immediate transition into SEC play may seem daunting. However, for redshirt junior cornerback Marco Wilson, this is how he wants the schedule to look every year. Wilson says that he feels SEC games prepare him more for the NFL.

Late Start

In addition to the different look of teams on the schedule this year for the Gators, this season will also start later than usual. In normal circumstances, we would be heading into Week 4 of the Gators’ season. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only heading into Week 1.

In recent years, the Gators typically begin their season on the first weekend of September. This year, the Gators will begin their season on the last weekend of September. Both fans and members of the Florida team are ready for the season to finally start. Wilson himself says that he’s not even anxious at this point. He just wants to play already.

Looking at Wilson

"Actually, I just start embracing change. It’s safe to say that growth is an uncomfortable process And pain is a necessary investment for progress. I stress that if you ever get ill or hurt against your will. It’s just a quiz from God, this is our test, ah, yes" 2020 goin up! pic.twitter.com/X7uVS6Ba5g — Marco Wilson (@MJW_era) February 6, 2020

Wilson enters the 2020 season as a redshirt junior. In 2017, he became one of only four true freshmen to start in the cornerback position for the Gators on opening day. Wilson went on to start at cornerback for the entire season, totaling 34 tackles and 10 pass break-ups. In 2018, Wilson earned a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury in the Week 2 showdown against Kentucky. In 2019, Wilson came back strong and started at cornerback in all 13 games of the season. The cornerback had 36 defensive stops, three interceptions and two pass break-ups on the season.

Gator fans can watch Wilson and the rest of the team finally back in action on Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon against Ole Miss.