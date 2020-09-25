Mississippi State Versus LSU Preview

The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to take on the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Head Coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs kick off their 2020 season taking on a top-ten opponent.

Coach Leach reminisces on his first trip to Tiger Stadium in 1998, where he came out on top with a 39-36 win. He calls it a “fantastic place” and an atmosphere that is unrivaled. From old ladies flipping off his team to fans shaking the bus before the game, Death Valley has a rich tradition like no other.

“And I think still as far as on the road, that may be the best game day environment as far as traveling to it,” Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach said.

In regards to the new environment with fewer fans and limited capacity, Coach Leach knows it will feel different. He compares it to a spring game or a scrimmage but insists he won’t change his tune or coaching style.

“For the team, I think it’s extremely unique. Moving forward it’s going to be, start to finish,” Leach said.

LSU Tigers

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers gear up to host their first game in Tiger Stadium. Although Death Valley will look and feel a little different, the excitement for the season is still unmatched.

“I look forward to Mississippi State coming to Tiger Stadium. I have a lot of respect for Coach Leach, a lot of respect for the players of Mississippi State. It’s going to be a hard nose football game,” Orgeron said.

.@Coach_EdOrgeron addresses the media for the final time before Saturday's season opener (2:45 p.m. CT). #GeauxTigers https://t.co/14PgQKCY8A — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2020

Orgeron also noted that their defensive coordinator from San Diego State only allowed 12.7 points per game last season. He said he was impressed with their defense, quarterback, and running back.

This SEC match-up is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.