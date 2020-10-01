Two High Schools Football Games in the Area Tonight

There are two High School Football matchups tonight around the area. Clay vs. Eastside and Newberry vs. Williston will both kick-off at 7 p.m.

Clay vs. Eastside

The Eastside Rams have not had the season they were expecting as they sit currently at 0-3. They will look to get there first win of the season tonight as they face the Clay Blue Devils.

Rams Head coach Alex Deon speaks on positives he has seen in his team while being 0-3:

The Blue Devils look to advance to (3-0). Al’Querious Ray in 12 carries, their junior running back, ran for a total of 161 yards and one touchdown in their win against Orange Park high school. And their quarterback Tre Griner completed five out of six attempts throwing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils should look to continue their quarterback and running back duo to add another win to their record.

Rams Head coach Deon speaks on his team matchup against Clay:

The Rams will have their hands full in tonight’s matchup. They will need to play tough on defense and not allow Ray and Griner to get a fast start on the ground or through the air.

The Rams will need to look to score early with their quarterback Holden Johnson and get their run game going through running back Keonte Macon as he only ran for 86 yards in their last matchup against Buchholz with no touchdowns to win tonights game.

Newberry vs. Williston

The Williston Red Devils are currently 2-2 this season and look to win in their matchup tonight against the Newberry Panthers. The Panthers lost their first matchup of the season against the Hawthrone Hornets but have won their last three matchups as they sit at (3-1).

The Panthers will need a big game out of their senior running back, Kobe Delima, who is averaging 52.3 yards per game to win tonight’s matchup. They will also need their quarterback, Makai Johnson, to get the offense moving down the field as he has only average 102.7 passing yards per game.

The Red Devils are 2-0 when playing at home this season, so tonight’s game on their home turf should give them an advantage in beating the Panthers as the Panther’s only loss has been on the road. They also are coming off a 28-26 home win last week against the Hamilton County Trojans.

The defense will need to shut down the Panthers offensive attack to increase their record to 3-2.