Florida Gators Take On Alabama Crimson Tide

Gainesville, Fla.- After a tie on their first game, the fourth-ranked Florida Gators will host No. 15 Alabama on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Donald R Dizney Stadium.

Although the Gators have a large possession against the Crimson Tide, both teams battled to a draw 1-1 on their last game in Tuscaloosa, AL. This game is going will give the Gators another chance to bring the series to 21-1-0 if the win.

The Gators are facing another ranked team for their second matchup.

From their first game to today, the Gators have never lost a home game against Alabama Crimson Tide. They scored 74 goals and their average goal is 3.08. A record that might be aggravated this Sunday As every Gator is looking forward to playing a good game this Sunday.

The Gators remain favorite, but that did not stop them from doing their homework. They are ready to attack and counter-attack the Crimson Tide.

Audio by Florida Gators sophomore Cameron Hall

About the championship

Because of the limited number of teams participating in the 2020 fall season due to the unusual start of the season, only 15 teams are ranked. On Sept. 22, in the last United Soccer coaches released their last weekly national rankings. The current ranking included five SEC teams – No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 13 Vanderbilt, and No. 15 Alabama.

About the game

After losing their chance to open the 2020 fall season with a win, Florida looks forward to redeeming themselves with a win. The only scorer for the Gators so far, Deanne Rose, will be present with the other 33 other Gators.

Suzi Espinoza keeps proving while she is one of the best goalkeepers of the season, and she will continue to show it this Sunday.

Roberts Parker will also be able to bring her mature experience to Gators for this game.

Meanwhile, Alabama returns eight starters from the 2019 team that helped them advance to the quarterfinal last year. Alabama registered a win 3-1 over Tennessee at home. They also tied 1-1 against the Mississippi States in its first road action of 2020. Junior Riley Mattingly scored two goals on her first game of the season against the University of Tennessee.

Florida’s Kraze Krush might see three of its prodigies playing against each other this Sunday. Gators freshmen Maddy Rhodes, Izzy Kadzban, and Crimson Tide goalkeeper, McKinley Crone were produced by this academic

Wes Hart will coach his fourth season for the University of Alabama.

Gators’ word on the fans being present at the stadium

The fans remain the most important support to the Gators. The number is small, but the Gators took their time to express their contentment towards the fans.