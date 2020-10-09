Georgia Battles Tennessee in Week 3 SEC Football Action

Win streaks are on the line Saturday, as the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a top-15 SEC East clash. The Volunteers ride an eight-game winning streak heading to Athens, while the Dawgs have won seven straight SEC regular-season games.

Georgia Finding its Groove

After a rocky start in their week 1 contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Dawgs looked like a new team in week 2. Georgia dominated the Auburn Tigers in every facet last week, walking away with a convincing, 27-6, victory.

The Dawgs look to have found the answer to their quarterback issues, as junior Stetson Bennett finished the game 17 of 28, 240 passing yards and one touchdown to help lead Georgia to the victory. Additionally, the Bulldogs’ defense continues to be the main storyline for this year’s squad.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix struggled for much of the game to get anything going for the Tigers offensively. Georgia’s defense limited Nix to only 177 yards and also picked him off once. In total, Auburn only managed to put together 216 total yards of offense.

Now, the Dawgs turn their attention to a motivated, red hot Tennessee team this week. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows the importance of divisional games and is looking forward to playing the Vols.

When asked what he thought has been Tennessee’s biggest improvements since head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s arrival in Knoxville, Smart said in the trenches.

The Bulldogs have won three-straight meetings over the Vols dating back to 2017. Tennessee will look to change that on Saturday.

Vols Look for Upset

Undefeated Tennessee comes into its meeting with Georgia off of a commanding victory over the Missouri Tigers last week. Vols’ quarterback Jarrett Guarantano finished his day with 190 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on the way to a, 35-12, win.

Tennessee also received a strong performance in the running game as well. Vols’ sophomore running back Eric Gray led the way on the ground, racking up 105 yards on 16 carries for one touchdown. He also added one more in the air.

Not a bad day at the office. pic.twitter.com/5TRlQqGo7v — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 3, 2020

While it was an impressive performance all around for Tennessee, Pruitt knows his team will have a much tougher opponent this week. He said when looking at Georgia, there aren’t too many flaws that stand out.

When scouting the Dawgs defensively, Pruitt said this side of the ball is also full of playmakers and the unit does a good job of causing havoc for opposing offenses.

Winning the line of scrimmage will be important for the Vols on Saturday. But Pruitt said there are other areas Tennessee must be good at as well in order to get a victory.

Which win streak will come to an end when all is said and done? We’ll find out when the ball hits the tee at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.