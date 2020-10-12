Jaguars Hand Texans Their First Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for answers after Sunday’s 30-14 loss to the formerly 0-4 Houston Texans. The 1-4 Jaguars have now lost four of their last five games consecutively since a Week 1 victory against Indianapolis.

Recap

With four defensive starters out with injuries, the Jaguars had no margin for error on Sunday. The Texans came in 0-4 and had recently fired former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. However, they performed just fine under interim coach Romeo Crennel.

The @HoustonTexans win their first game since firing Bill O'Brien pic.twitter.com/EUjrT11tOc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

The Texans were determined to contain Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark on Sunday. The Jaguars’ main deep threat had only three receptions for 16 yards. Unfortunately, he limped off the field in the fourth quarter with what was reported to be an ankle injury.

Jaguars’ rookie wide receivers Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson made big plays in Sunday’s defeat. The fact that the Jaguars were in the game into the fourth quarter were thanks to their two rookie wide receivers.

The Jags offense was efficient in the middle of the field, with quarterback Gardner Minshew going 31-of-49 for 301 yards and two touchdowns for Sunday.

Play-By-Play

The first quarter of the game was a punting exhibition. Both teams were constantly punting it away to each of their respective possessions.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson opened play with a deep 41-yard shot down field. The Jaguars defense quickly clicked and forced a punt three plays later.

The Jags then answered with a 12-play-drive of their own. Minshew found Keelan Cole in the corner of the end zone for the first touchdown of the day.

After a quick shot from Houston with tight end Darren Fells to go up 10-7, the Jags were determined to tie the game. Kicker Stephen Hauschka, who hadn’t played since being signed in Week 3, missed the 24-yard chip shot.

With Myles Jack and CJ Henderson watching the game from the sideline, the defense made some key stops early in the game and forced turnovers late. The problem in this loss was the inability to take advantage of opportunities when presented.

A dime from Minshew to Johnson on the Jags first drive of the fourth quarter kept things close, but Watson and the Texans answered right back for the pull-away score.

Looking Forward

The productive plays that were negated are what coach Doug Marrone says were the unfortunate “key to the game, not being able to take advantage.”

The 1-4 Jaguars will next face the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville.