Florida Swimming and Diving announces 2020-21 Schedule

Gator Men’s and Women’s Swimming and diving are finally making a return. With Southeastern conference guidelines set in place, the University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving team has finalized their 2020-2021 schedule.

The Gators are looking to compete in three conference duals against Top 25 opponents.

The Gators will take on SEC opponents, and top conference rivals Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn. The Top 25 conference opponents will compete in dual meets.

Meets for just the women’s team include home matchups against Miami and UNF.

Our full 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣-2⃣1⃣ schedule is finally here! Check out when the Gators will hit the water this season

Listed as the highest-ranked SEC team in the opening poll, the Gators men’s swimming and diving team along with fans will have to adapt to a new format for yearly competitions as a response to COVID-19 precautions.

The Gators will compete in the US Open on Nov 12-14. However, USA swimming has spread out their 4-day meet across nine different regional sites.

The Florida Gators will compete in only one invitational style meet of the season against Auburn. Additionally, the Gators will end 2020 while heading to Miami for their diving only competition on Dec. 2-4. However, this gives enough time for the Gators to prepare and enter their 2021 season in January at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The Gators will be looking to collect multiple wins this season and continue their streak of SEC excellence

The No.3 University of Florida men’s and No. 10 women’s swimming and diving team kicks off their 2020-2021 season Friday in a top-10 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs No. 8. This will be the Gators only Fall dual meet and will kick off at 2 pm.