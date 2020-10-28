Cam Newton’s QB woes continue

Add this to 2020: Cam Newton gets benched.

Cam Newton has been benched for Jarrett Stidham ▪️ 9/15

▪️ 98 yards

▪️ 3 INTs pic.twitter.com/8E5vefKQR1 — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2020

In an uncompetitive home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Patriots QB Cam Newton was benched with 13:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Newton completed 9-of-15 passes for 98 yards and threw three interceptions. He ran five times for 19 yards before the Patriots brought in backup Jarrett Stidham, per Langston Wertz Jr.

How Did The Patriots Get Here?

All three of Newton’s interceptions during Sunday night’s game came on bad decisions.

Hitting Jakobi Meyers on two different occasions while under double-coverage was not one of Newton’s brighter decisions. When this happened at 8:55 of the second quarter, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner came away with an interception that cost the Patriots six points.

Mistakes like these have recently become commonplace in Newton’s game. His performance Sunday night was merely the tip of the iceberg. Now, Newton’s role as starting quarterback is under intense scrutiny.

Cam Newton isn’t just having trouble completing passes, he’s having trouble throwing a football. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2020

Some are even wondering whether Newton’s ineffectiveness is related to his recent return from his COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters something many have wondered: Does COVID-19 still affect Cam Newton and has it altered the way he plays? “I don't think so. We'd list him on the injury report if he was. I don't think he's had any symptoms the whole way." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

How Much Trouble Is Troubling?

According to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Newton will remain the starter for the team despite recent struggles.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Belichick explained why.

Newton’s 2020 Season In a Nutshell

In his return from the reserve/COVID list, Newton has completed just 65% of his passes for 255 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions.

Newton also told the media in his post-game interview on Monday night that he cannot feel sorry for himself. On multiple occasions, he stated that he knows what the issue is.

In an ideal scenario, Newton would have returned to his MVP-like form after exhibiting the ability to competitively perform against the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

That, unfortunately, has not happened.

For now, the Cam Newton the world is used to seeing is nowhere in sight.