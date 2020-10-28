Malik Davis talks Gator offense

It’s been a while since the Florida Gators took the field.

Coming off their first loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, the Gators hoped to get two more games under their belt before taking on long-time rival Georgia. After several positive COVID-19 tests, Florida spent two weeks isolated.

Now without a bye week, Florida looks to continue playing with its dominating offense, while picking up the pieces on the defense. Running back Malik Davis talks offense and preparing for Missouri.

Davis remembers the fumble

The loss to Texas A&M may have faded from memory for fans, but Davis still recalls the fumble that gave Texas the ball in the fourth quarter. On the season, Malik has eight receptions for 119 yards.

Filling the void left by Lamical Perine, Davis has been crucial in the success of the Gator offense. In the last quarter, Trask hands the ball to Davis eventually fumbling at midfield, leading to Texas’s game-winning field goal.

Davis has not had an opportunity to redeem himself on the field since the shutdown of their facilities. But, for the redshirt junior, the goal is simple–move on.

Florida’s offense

The defense may be shaky so far, but the Gator offense is nowhere near shaky. Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts have completely dominated the field in their first three appearances. After a two-week hiatus, Florida hopes for the same performance. Missouri is coming off two big wins against LSU and Kentucky sporting a 2-2- record.

The 5’10 running back ensured that Florida has all the tools to win Saturday. While they’ve been practicing at home and on zoom, he is confident the Gators will continue to play “their game.”

The key, according to Davis, in beating the Tigers is to stay quick. He commented on the fact that Missouri is a great team and won’t be an easy win, especially after a two-week break.

Back on the field

No. 10 Florida hosts the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. With an SEC Championship run still in reach, the Gators look to get back to their game this weekend before heading to Jacksonville to play Georgia. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.