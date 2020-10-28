Gator Defense Looks to Improve

As the Gators look ahead to Missouri, Todd Grantham and the defense are working to improve after a two-week break.

Defense Struggles

It is no secret that the Gator defense has struggled in the first few games of the season. In the three games that Florida has played, the Gators have given up 24 points or more to the opposing offense.

In Florida’s loss to Texas A&M, the defense gave up 41 points to the Aggie offense. Florida’s offense wasn’t perfect, but, in the end, the defense simply could not keep the Aggies off of the field.

Grantham knows that the Gator defense has to improve this coming week against Missouri. After a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 issues throughout the team, Grantham says that the defense is doing their best to get back into a routine.

He says that the break has given the team the chance to “self-scout.” The team has not been able to practice, but they have been able to self-reflect.

Defense Improvements

Grantham says that the number one thing that the team needs to improve on is physicality. The defensive coordinator also said that the team needs to do their individual job and make plays. The final key improvement that Grantham mentioned is the need to play with energy and effort.

Looking at Mizzou

The Gators are heading into a matchup against Missouri on Saturday. Florida’s team just resumed practices on Monday, following two weeks of no football.

Grantham said that, while the two-week break did disturb the routine, he is pleased with what he has seen on Monday and Tuesday. The team will need to stay sharp to defeat Missouri’s tough run-centered offense.

While unranked, the Tigers are coming off two consecutive wins against LSU and Kentucky. Grantham says that the Missouri offense will be confident this week, and the Gators are planning accordingly.

The Gators will hit the field for the first time in two weeks against Missouri at home on Saturday night at 7:30.