Kyle Trask Optimistic About Gators Offense

At the start of the 2020 college football season, the Florida Gators were considered one of the best teams in the SEC. Many even picked them to make the College Football Playoff.

The Gators began their 2020 season with a 51-35 victory at Ole Miss. They followed up an electric game one with a 38-24 home victory against South Carolina. In those two games Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask through for a combined 683 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

The Gators, averaging 44.5 points per game through the first two games, had the entire country talking about their offense.

vs. Texas A&M

With the entire nation talking about the talented Florida Gators primed to make a run at the SEC title, Florida faced their toughest test yet when they took on a tough ranked Texas A&M squad in College Station.

The Gators led by 7 with less than 5 minutes to go in the game. However, a late touchdown and field goal by the Aggies, led to Florida earning their first loss of the season.

After suffering their first loss of the season, Florida looked to regroup quickly with a good week of practice. The next week they were set for a matchup against the defending national champion LSU Tigers.

COVID-19

However, a COVID-19 outbreak spread throughout the Florida Gators football program led to the cancellation of all football activities. This also included the postponement of the LSU game scheduled for October 17th and the Missouri game scheduled for October 24th.

In speaking with the media, quarterback Kyle Trask was asked if the two weeks off had hurt the overall sync of the Gators’ offense.

After two weeks without a game, the Florida Gators will look to bounce back from their loss against Texas A&M, when they host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Will the Gators be able to bounce back and get back into SEC contention? Will Missouri continue their impressive run and put a damper on Florida’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff? Tune in Saturday night to find out.