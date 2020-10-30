And junior Keyontae Johnson is here to help.

Gator Basketball started the 2019-2020 season slowly and had paid the price in the end.

This is not a mistake they will to make this season. For this season, the Gators personalized the team to bring their A-game.

With the new personalized team, Johnson will be able to do what he was doing last year, spacing out the court and bringing trouble to the other teams’ defense, in one place.

Johnson’s last year stats

Johnson’s performance last year put him in the Gator’s basketball inner circle. After scoring 25 points, 11 rebounds and giving five assists against LSU, he posted as the Gators’ third stat line since 1996, joining Nick Calathes and Matt Walsh, Via Gator Basketball page.

His 24 points against Arkansas made him the fourth Gator since 1996 to score 24 or more points on seven or fewer field goal attempts (KeVaughn Allen, Matt Walsh, Eddie Shannon). He was also the fourth in that time to make 15 or more free throws, joining Kerry Blackshear, Joakim Noah, and Taurean Green.

He also making and breaking records along the way.

Johnson averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds,second-most on the team. He finished as the Gator with the most steals, 38.

Had eight double-doubles, including three 20-point and 10-rebound games, most by a Gator since Marreese Speights had four in 2007-08.

Had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Gators’ 21-point double-overtime comeback win vs. Alabama.

Scored 13 of his 15 points vs. Georgia in the second half, helping Florida match a program record 22-point comeback victory.

Named the Charleston Classic MVP after averaging 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in helping the Gators earn their first-holiday tournament championship in 10 years.

Had 19 points and 10 rebounds vs. Providence in Brooklyn, earning Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational MVP honors.

Johnson and teammate Kerry Blackshear Jr. each posted eight double-doubles, becoming the third Florida duo since 1996 to each earns eight or more in a season, joining Al Horford (16) and Joakim Noah (eight) in 2006-07 and Matt Bonner (10) and Udonis Haslem (eight) in 2000-01.

His performance has also put him in several NBA draft projections last year. But, after all the talks, Johnson is back to play college basketball, with more wisdom.

About Gator Basketball’s schedule this year

Gator’s schedule is no cupcake. However, as an athlete, when you come to Florida, do not expect an easy schedule. Johnson Knows that.

He is looking forward to taking each game as a time.

If everything goes as planned, Gator Basketball will play Maine in their first game on Fri, Nov 25.