Saint Francis visits Foundation Academy for Class 2A Football Playoffs

On Friday, the St. Francis Catholic Academy Wolves will travel to face the Foundation Academy Lions in the first round of the Class 2A high school football playoffs at 7 p.m.

After three consecutive trips, the Wolves will look to win their first playoff game in program history, but a very good Lions team stands in their way.

Currently sitting at 0-9, St. Francis has had a rough season, but they have shown progress in many games, especially the offense.

No matter what happens, the Wolves can still count on junior quarterback Riley Brown. Through his ups and downs, the young player has facilitated the offense and made some fantastic throws. Coming into this first playoff game, Brown has thrown for 1337 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brown’s leading target, junior Omarion Littles, has been absolutely electric. His ability to shake defenders and fly past them has made him a huge threat to other teams. With 666 receiving yards and six touchdowns, he has clearly proven there is a connection with Brown. The Wolves will likely rely on the duo again Friday night.

Junior Jecomiah Walker has dominated the ground game for St. Francis this season with 601 yards and eight touchdowns. His success is vital to the flow of the Wolves’ offense as it takes the pressure off Brown and Littles.

The Lions have shown a balanced team on both sides of the ball this season, which has led to their 6-1 record.

In a similar way to the Wolves offensive connection, quarterback Tate Ewing and star player Danny Stutsman, both seniors, have played a huge role in the team’s success. Currently, Ewing has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 855 passing yards. Stutsman has been a swiss army knife for the Lions, rushing for 264 yards and six touchdowns while also amassing 425 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

On top of a dynamic offense, Foundation Academy has a defense that has shut down opponents in dominant fashion. Led by juniors Donovan Branch and Bryan Thomas, who both have nine sacks, the team has totaled 34 sacks and 14 interceptions thus far.

In addition, the Lions have held their foes to only 91 points this season while scoring 243 on the other end.

The winner of this playoff game advances to take on the victor of Trinity Christian Academy and Orangewood Christian School, also playing Friday night at 7 p.m.