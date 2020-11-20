College Basketball: Alabama Men’s Basketball Program Put On Three Year Probation

The Alabama men’s basketball team has received a fine and is on a three-year probation watch.

Alabama Men’s Basketball

The NCAA investigation with Alabama’s basketball program dates back three years. The NCAA issued bribery charges to Alabama accusing the athletic director of accepting money. Specifically, the steering of NBA prospects toward a certain financial advisor.

The investigation started back in 2017 when the school got a red flag from the FBI questioning the motives of Athletic Director, Kobie Baker. Baker joined the program in 2015 after working in NCAA for three years. Additionally, he worked with the NCAA enforcement office. He served as an Associate Athletics Director and oversaw all areas of men’s basketball administration.

Rumors of the athletic director bribing one of the player’s fathers to meet with a certain finical advisor and manager brought a swarm of negative attention to the program. Baker then resigned from his position at Alabama last year.

According to reports, a player’s name that stood out on the investigation was the NBA’s 2018 eighth overall draft pick, Collin Sexton. Sexton played for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and declared to the draft after only one season. No reports have surfaced with Sexton’s name in the reports pinned against the school. The first-rounder has been one of the most popular prospects to come out of Alabama in last couple of years.

Alabama gets 3 years probation and a $5,000 fine for its role in the federal basketball bribery case. https://t.co/Ygo3T2he4f — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 20, 2020

Future of Alabama Men’s Basketball Program

The Roll Tide men’s basketball program has been hit with a level 1 infraction. The program will have to pay a $5,000 fine and lose 1% of the men’s basketball program operating budget. Alabama is now on probation for three years heavily watched.

Former athletic director Kobie Baker received a 10-year show-cause penalty. Any NCAA school interested in Baker working for them must restrict him from any athletic-related duties.