NFL Week 11: Tennessee-Baltimore Highlights Sunday Schedule

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL last season when they marched into Baltimore and beat the 14-2, top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoffs 28-12. In Week 11, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (6-3) get their shot at revenge against the Titans (6-3).

Baltimore-Tennessee, along with Green Bay-Indianapolis and Kansas City-Las Vegas, highlights this Sunday’s slate of games.

Baltimore (6-3) vs Tennessee (6-3)

Despite last year’s disappointing playoff loss, Lamar Jackson is preparing for Sunday’s matchup just as he would any other week.

Even if Baltimore puts last year’s loss behind them, the Ravens need a win to stop themselves from falling to 1-3 in the month of November. The team unexpectedly lost to the Patriots last week 23-17 and fell to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

The Titans also need a win to keep pace with the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. The Colts defeated the Titans in a convincing 34-17 win to take control of the division.

Both Baltimore and Tennessee have stout defenses, but Baltimore is exceptional. The Ravens give up a league-low 18.3 points a game this season. Defense will probably play a large role in this game as both Tannehill and Jackson have struggled in the passing game. Lamar hasn’t thrown for 300 yards yet this season, while Tannehill has only twice. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Doing research for my stats column and found this nugget for the Ravens and Titans: Tennessee's offense is second in the red zone (76.5%) while Baltimore's defense is dead last (76.2%) in allowing touchdowns. Could be a factor this Sunday. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 17, 2020

Green Bay (7-2) vs Indianapolis (6-3)

Aaron Rodgers didn’t need to give any more motivation to a rolling Indianapolis Colts team, but he gave multiple time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard some earlier this week.

Interesting comparison between Colts LB Darius Leonard and 49ers Fred Warner after Aaron Rodgers called Warner best LB Leonard has 23 more tackles, 10 more sacks, 4 more forced fumbles and 4 more interceptions than Warner, who also entered the NFL in 2018, while 7 less games — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) November 19, 2020

The cross-conference matchup is the only Week 11 game that features two division leaders. Green Bay has been dominant recently winning three of their last four games. Aaron Rodgers, the league leader in QBR this season, is a large part of this, especially when he has star receiver Devante Adams available

The Colts’ strengths lie on the opposite side of the ball. Darius Leonard and the defensive unit give up a league-low 290 yards per game and 11 interceptions on the season. On offense, Phillip Rivers has rebounded from his slow start to the season throwing for 300 yards twice to pair with seven touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the Colts’ last four games.

With the Colts’ solid defense and the Packers’ explosive offense, whoever’s non-dominant unit plays best will play a large part in the outcome.