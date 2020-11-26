Chiefs To Play Bucs Thanksgiving Weekend

There are very few things in life that are as synonymous as Thanksgiving and NFL football.

Not many regular season NFL games garner as much attention as the ones played during Thanksgiving weekend.

And this year will be no different, pandemic and all.

Fans can expect to get their fill of family, food and football as the NFL gears up to serve a triple header for the holiday.

https://twitter.com/nfl/status/1331100232378163200?s=10

Sunday Night Football: Thanksgiving Weekend Edition

While excitement for Thursday’s full slate is to be expected, Sunday’s schedule is also amassing attention across the league.

Specifically, the Week 12 matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There’s nothing like catching yet another glimpse at the Brady-Mahomes rivalry to cap off Thanksgiving weekend.

What You Need To Know: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold a 9-1 record on the season after the recent 35-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22.

As usual, Patrick Mahomes was great for Kansas City, down to his final pass. His second interception of the season came early in the game, and after some halftime adjustments, he looked to be back on the money in the second half, per John Dillon of Chiefs Wire.

Mahomes was praised by fans for his fifth-career fourth-quarter comeback victory.

Well. That was a rollercoaster. Massive win. It’s Thanksgiving soon & I will mostly be giving thanks for Patrick Lavon Mahomes. How are you feeling #ChiefsKingdom? — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) November 23, 2020

One

Minute

15

Seconds

One Time Out. 7 points. The Kid is Amazing.#Chiefs. — Predident-Elect Harry Lee (@johnnyjoe1083) November 23, 2020

ICYMI: Bucs versus Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at 7-3, one-half game better than 6-3 Los Angeles.

Tom Brady had a forgettable night, completing just 26 of his 48 pass attempts for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, per Bailey Adams of Bucs Nation.

Tampa Bay put on a poor display in primetime, losing 27-24 at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

With the win, the Rams improved to 32-0 under Sean McVay when leading at halftime. The Rams head coach, however, doesn’t take too kindly to any emphasis pundits choose to place on this unique record.

Sean McVay after being reminded he's 32-0 when leading at halftime: "You guys have got to stop saying that. Don't jinx us. Don't say it anymore." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 24, 2020

What’s Next

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Chiefs have opened as slight favorites over the Buccaneers in Week 12.

In the three times that Brady and Mahomes have met on the field, every single one of those games was decided by seven points or less.

Now that Brady no longer plays under Bill Belichick, fans are eager to see how Brady and Tampa Bay will generate a defensive effort capable of slowing Mahomes down. Especially since the Bucs struggled to slow down Jared Goff on Monday night.

One thing both teams are dealing with — and will have to navigate during their matchup — are injured players.

Heading into Sunday’s game, WR Sammy Watkins is expected to make his comeback for Kansas City, but whether or not he’ll actually return remains a topic of discussion.

LT Donovan Smith suffered an ankle injury on the first snap of Tampa Bay’s game in Week 11. Although he returned to the game, his ankle was evidently bothering him during the game. CB Jamel Dean also suffered a concussion during the game.

Bruce Arians says he's comfortable with CB Ross Cockrell if CB Jamel Dean (concussion) is unable to play in Week 12. What Arians was not comfortable with was the tackling in the secondary on Monday night. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 24, 2020

As the race to the playoff heats up, Week 12 will mean a whole lot more to these two teams than merely playing football on Thanksgiving weekend.