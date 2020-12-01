Seahawks Top Eagles in Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks earned a 23-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. Seahawks are now 8-3 on the season and sit at the top spot of the NFC West.

Both defensive fronts were getting stops which kept the game close.

Seattle’s defense was especially strong despite coming into the game ranked among the worst in the NFL. They took advantage of Philadelphia’s not-so-good offense and got six sacks in the game.

The Seahawks were able to make important plays despite struggling against Philadelphia’s defense. Although, the efficient defense was no problem for D.K Metcalf. The third-year wide receiver ended the game with 10 receptions for 177 yards.

Even Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recognized Metcalf’s talent and how difficult he is to stop.

The Eagles had an opportunity to close Seattle’s lead as they lined up at their own 38-yard line during fourth-and-two. There were 13 minutes on the clock, which meant they had plenty of time to execute a play that will cut the lead to one.

But Carson Wentz‘s short pass to Richard Rodgers was broken by K.J. Wright. This turnover erased the chances of a comeback as the Seahawks took advantage of it and burned two minutes of the clock.

Eagles offensive struggles

The Eagles have fallen to the Seahawks for seven games in a row. This streak started when Pete Carroll took over the Seahawks back in 2010.

One of the most notable struggles in the offense is Wentz’s inability to execute plays.

There were many times in this game that the quarterback was off-target, missing wide-open shots. Failed communication caused a red-zone interception.

The offensive line added to this poor execution as they failed to defend their quarterback, allowing six sacks.

Pederson credits these struggles to player injuries. He explains that it is hard to stay consistent when players are often going in and out.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders got only two receptions for seven yards. Meanwhile tight end Dallas Goedert led the team offensively with seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next

The Seattle Seahawks will go back home as they prepare to host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. This match is set for Sunday, December 6 and kickoff is set for 4:05 pm.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles will go on the road to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Packers currently hold the top spot of the NFC North. The game is set for Sunday and kickoff is set for 4:25 pm.