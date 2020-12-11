Rams Win Big in SB LIII Rematch, Patriots’ Playoff Chances Fading

It took the Rams just over three minutes on Thursday night to more than double their score of three points in their 2019 Super Bowl loss.

The team on the other side of the ball in that game, who other than the New England Patriots.

Before Thursday night, the last time the two teams were on the field together, confetti stuck to the forehead of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

But, it was a different scene on Thursday night when the Rams deconstructed the Patriots 24-3, further solidifying a spot in the NFC playoff race and the potential to contend for another Super Bowl yet again.

The Rams’ redemption sends a crushing blow to playoff hopes of the Patriots, who now own a bleak six percent chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

A Different Cam The Man

The Cam who showed out on Thursday wasn’t in a Patriots jersey.

The Rams offensive attack was led by rookie running back Cam Akers, who had his own coming out party on Thursday night. Akers racked up 194 yards from scrimmage, 173 of them rushing. That mark is the most rushing yards a rookie running back has ever had against the Pats.

How many times do I want Cam Akers to touch the ball Thursday? pic.twitter.com/bGMIbWVBNQ — Justin Wright (@Justin_14P) December 9, 2020

As for the other Cam, his night didn’t go quite as well.

Back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter forced Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to bench Newton. It’s the second time this season Newton has taken a backseat to Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.

Despite this, after the game, Bill Belichick remained steadfast in his commitment to his quarterback.

“Cam is our quarterback.”

A Ram Redemption

A new-look New England roster this year hasn’t been just noticeable by head coach Bill Belichick. Rams head coach Sean McVay noticed as well.

The Patriots now, for the first time in over a decade find themselves on the outside looking in for a shot in the playoffs.

All eyes are watching closely, including histories.