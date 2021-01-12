No.1 Alabama Defeats No.3 Ohio State to Win 18th National Championship

College football in the summer of 2020 was far from uncertain as COVID-19 had spread across the United States, causing a nationwide lockdown. The way we viewed life and sports changed in the blink of an eye. Who would have thought seven months later that we would be hoisting another college football national champion?

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide won their 18th national championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida.

Once again, the Tide could not be stopped. CONGRATS @AlabamaFTBL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nhx4Cj0WIt — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Nick Saban passed Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most national champions as he won his seventh title last night.

Nick Saban hoists his seventh national championship trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yqLnpW5Lys — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Ohio State Woes

The Buckeyes put out a decent offensive attack but in the end, they just couldn’t keep up with Alabama’s impressive offensive weapons. In the first quarter, Ohio’s running back Trey Sermon left the game with an injury on the first drive.

Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 194 yards and one touchdown completing 17 out of 33 passing attempts. He also ran for 67 yards on six carries. Fields wasn’t 100 percent coming into the matchup as he, unfortunately, took a hit that injured him quite a bit in his last game against the Clemson Tigers.

Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields spoke on the injury:

Fields didn’t get the outcome he wanted but he is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this year.

What a season for Justin Fields. Gave it his all 👏 pic.twitter.com/1Xw4HwKeWr — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

The Buckeyes running back Master Teague III rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. Teague III’s effort kept Ohio State in the game during the first half.

Ohio State Head coach Ryan Day spoke on their loss:

In the end, Ohio State just couldn’t keep up with Alabama well balanced offensive gameplay but they will come back next season with the hopes of returning to the national championship again.

Justin Fields spoke on not getting the outcome the team wanted:

Alabama’s explosive offense

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had Ohio State defense on their heels most of the night as they tried to stop the Bama offensive attack.

Mac Jones

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns completing 36 out of 45 passing attempts. He was able to get the ball to target the majority of his receivers throughout the game from various play calls.

Jones threw as many touchdowns as Joe Burrow did in last year’s National Championship as both quarterbacks put up similar numbers.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones spoke on his team victory:

DeVonta Smith

Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith had a monstrous game as he caught 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. However, Smith left the game early in the third quarter with a right-hand injury.

The Crimson Tide receiver set multiple records last night. In the first half as he caught 12 passes making it a new CFP title game record. Smith’s 215 receiving yards are the second-most in a CFP game and his three touchdowns tied the BCS/CFP title game record that was set by USC receiver Steve Smith in 2005.

OH MY DEVONTA SMITH 🤯 That makes THREE TOUCHDOWNS for the Heisman winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u9qpKEKnTC — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Smith is also projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft this year in April.

"Unbelievable. We just finished writing our story." —DeVonta Smith describes what it feels like to cap off this season with a national title pic.twitter.com/gJdTpLyqlI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke on Smith:

Najee Harris

Alabama running back Najee Harris ran for 79 yards on 22 carries for two touchdowns. Harris also had seven receptions for 79 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Mac Jones finds Najee Harris for a 26-yard catch and run to put the Tide back on top.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/XbbVtHXmIq — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 12, 2021

The Bama offense had a well-balanced attack having a total offense of 621 yards total last night leading them to victory. They remained undefeated this season as they played an all-SEC schedule finishing the season 12-0.

Head coach Nick Saban spoke on his team: