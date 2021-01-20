Tiger woods has fifth back procedure

Tiger Woods will miss two events this season due to recent back surgery. Woods is a 15-time Majors champion, and this was his fifth back surgery in his playing career.

ESPN senior golf writer Bob Harig spoke on the uncertainty of when the surgery occurred:

Harig had uncertainty when the operation happened, but during a news conference on Wednesday, pro golfer Rory Mcilroy said that the procedure took place on Dec. 23.

Rory McIlroy offered more details Wednesday on Tiger Woods’ fifth back surgery that will knock him out of competition for a few months. https://t.co/IiBk4V3LK7 pic.twitter.com/IsWOXQF60o — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) January 20, 2021

Injury History

Woods is no stranger when it has come to having injuries.

He has had this surgery done three times before in his career. The first time was back in April 2014, and the other two procedures were done in 2015.

He had a spinal fusion done in April 2017, a more severe operation that kept him out for six months.

Woods was able to return back on the PGA tour in 2018 which he was able to win the Tour Championship after not winning a tournament in five years. During the 2019 tour, he won the Masters making it his first Majors win in 11 years.

One year ago today Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters 🐅 pic.twitter.com/XA8xmeHNkW — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 14, 2020

Possible return

The last match that Woods completed was the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, back in December 2020.

Like father, like son 🐅 Tiger Woods' son Charlie acting just like his dad. (via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/M3yaOOWLjK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2020

Harig spoke on Woods 2020 struggles:

This year his possible return date is in April for the Masters, but Harig is doubtful he will return.

Despite Woods missing the Riviera tournament, he will still attend the Genesis Invitational as the tournament host.

Woods accolades

Woods became a professional golfer at the age of 20 in August 1996. He also made the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s as Sportsman of the Year and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

The first major he won was the Masters in 1997, and he is a five-time Masters winner. Along with the Masters, he has won the PGA tour four times, the Open Championship three times, and the U.S. Open three times.