Gators Men’s Basketball Look to Extend Win Streak to 3 Games

Previewing the SEC Matchup

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team coming off back-to-back impressive wins over Tennessee and Georgia looks to extend its win streak to three in a matchup against struggling Vanderbilt.

The Florida Gators (8-4 overall, 5-3 in SEC) currently sit in a tie for third with Tennessee (11-3 overall, 5-3 in SEC) in the SEC Conference standings.

The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7 overall, 0-5 in SEC), are currently last in the SEC and remain the only team in the conference without a win over an SEC opponent. Vanderbilt enters the game on a 5-game losing streak dating all the way back to its 19-point loss against the Florida Gators on December 30th.

Injury Updates

Florida Gators guard Scottie Lewis has missed the past four games with what Florida has called, “health and safety precautions”.

Prior to the injury, Lewis had gotten off to an impressive start to the season. He was shooting just under 44% from three, averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. No official decision has been on Lewis’s availability for tonight’s game against Vanderbilt.

Star Forward and the SEC Preseason Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson remains out of the lineup. He will continue to work as an assistant coach for the Gators.

Keys to the Game

In order to compete with the Gators, the Commodores will need a huge performance from star point guard Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen. Pippen Jr. is averaging 20.6 points and 5.3 assists per game.

The Gators will need to keep Pippen’s production under control. Florida’s strong defensive presence will be essential in order to secure the win.

This game is a must-win for the Gators, as they travel Saturday to compete against the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Will the Gators be able to extend their win streak to 3 games, or will the Commodores pull off the massive upset? Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. eastern. Tune in to the SEC Network for live television coverage.