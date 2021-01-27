Tuesday Night Thrillers in SEC Hoops

SEC Hoops

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

It was an epic showdown as four SEC matchups took place Tuesday evening.

To start off, Alabama defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 70-59. Guard Jaden Shackelford led the way for the Crimson Tide, scoring 21 points which helped No. 9 Bama complete its first two-game regular-season sweep over the Wildcats since 1989. Alabama extended their win streak to ten victories in a row as they hope to make it eleven with a win over No.24 Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/CBBonFOX/status/1354250496408600577?s=20

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

Tennessee squeaked past Mississippi State in a nail-biting 56-53 win. The Volunteers escaped by the Bulldogs with the help of Guard Yves Pons dropping 13 points and racking up two rebounds. Pons was 6 for 9 in field goals made. No. 18 Tennessee will host No. 15 Kansas Saturday evening in a primetime battle on ESPN.

better than the alternative pic.twitter.com/y9Sydt8JSl — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 27, 2021

Missouri vs. Auburn

Auburn came away with the 88-82 upset victory in Tuesday night’s thriller.

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon posting 21 points, ten rebounds and one assist was not enough to come out on top as the No. 12 team in the country still fell short to the Tigers. Auburn guard Sharife Cooper had an astonishing performance, scoring 28 points, eight rebounds and gathering seven assists to lead the team to pull off the biggest win of its season.

Missouri hopes to bounce back in their upcoming matchup as they host unranked Kentucky at home next Tuesday night.

Sharife Cooper was a problem in Auburn’s upset over No. 12 Missouri 😤 28 PTS, 18-21 FT, 8 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/LjpC8mpxi0 — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) January 27, 2021

LSU vs. Texas A&M

The wild evening of SEC Hoops concluded with LSU gaining momentum on an 18-0 scoring run to beat Texas A&M 78-60.

Guard Cameron Thomas put up phenomenal numbers, scoring 28 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Tigers look to earn 12 wins on the season with a potential upset victory at home over No.12 Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 duel.

🐯 28 Pts

🐯 4 Reb

🐯 4 Ast Cam Thomas doing Cam Thomas things. @LSUBasketball pic.twitter.com/zfFVwYVUFy — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 27, 2021

Looking Ahead

The SEC currently has three teams in the NCAA men’s basketball AP Top 25. (No. 9 Alabama, No. 12 Missouri, No. 18 Tennessee) The conference hopes to add more teams to the rankings as the March Madness tournament looms ahead.