Former Florida Gator Coach Will Muschamp Joins Georgia’s Coaching Staff

Former Florida Gators Head Coach is back in the SEC as Will Muschamp is joining the University of Georgia football team and will serve as an analyst.

Muschamp’s role will be to “help the coaches” as well as “contribute to the defense.” The former South Carolina head coach was a walk-on to the Georgia football team from 1991-94 and was teammates with the current coach, Kirby Smart. He later worked with him at both LSU and Valdosta State. The Bulldogs are coming off a strong season where they finished second in the SEC and allowed the second-fewest yards per game in the conference.

Kirby Smart announces that Will Muschamp will join Georgia as a defensive analyst: https://t.co/ZthVFyinmo pic.twitter.com/FMBjHMlpvD — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 3, 2021

“It’s very valuable to have a guy who has been a head coach at two places in our conference,” Smart said. “He knows the ins and outs of this conference. He’ll be able to help our staff, our coaches, in a lot of ways. I’m excited to have him join us.”

Muschamp Coaching Career

Muschamp worked previously for the South Carolina Gamecocks since 2015. He was recently let go after only two winning seasons and just a 26-25 record in four seasons. South Carolina fired Muschamp with three games remaining in the 2020 season as his team won only two of their seven games last year. They also allowed 36.7 points per game as his defense struggled most of his time as head coach.

He previously succeeded Urban Meyer at Florida, where he went 27-21 and had a brief stop as he returned as the Auburn Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Muschamp has also served a stint in the NFL working for the Miami Dolphins. During his 25 plus years as a coach, Muschamp has also worked with the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

In his career, Muschamp has won 55 games, but is only 2-3 in Bowl games.

Muschamp will face the Gators next season on Nov. 6. Florida won last year’s meeting 38-24. He will begin his season though a month earlier when Georgia takes on Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.