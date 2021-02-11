Home / NFL / Buccaneers Take Hillsborough River For Super Bowl LV Celebration
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, second from left, gesture as he and others celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Sam Petosa February 11, 2021 NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 Views

Perhaps the riskiest throw of Tom Brady’s career wasn’t on a football field.

Coming off a 31-9 victory against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers took to the Hillsborough River. In lieu of a traditional parade, the Bucs underwent a boat parade on Wednesday. Here, Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy across the river to tight end Cameron Brate.

Yet another perfect throw from the seven-time Super Bowl champion was just one highlight from the celebration. From Brady to coach Bruce Arians, the entire franchise is enjoying its second world championship.

Highlights

A collective jaw drop ensued when Brady threw his seventh Lombardi Trophy. But, an eventful day in Tampa provided much theatrics. Notably, coach Arians remained outspoken on the status of pending free agents Lavonte David and Chris Godwin. Second-year linebacker Devin White reflected his coach’s wish in this statement:

Speaking of White, one of the day’s top highlights came from Raymond James Stadium. Owning various horses, White took one to the site of Super Bowl LV Wednesday. Here, he took a victory lap by horseback with the Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL’s life of the party was in full force Wednesday. Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski looked straight out of a movie. “Gronk” proceeded to show off his dance moves to Tampa, relishing every last second of his fourth Super Bowl victory.

A notable moment from Super Bowl LV was a crucial pass breakup on Tyreek Hill from rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Notoriously, Winfield mocked Hill’s famous peace sign celebration by holding up his two fingers. The rookie safety continued Wednesday, by proudly holding up a peace sign along with a WWE championship belt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. taunts Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

What’s Next

For now, the Bucs will continue celebrating their second Super Bowl victory. But with the league new year beginning on March 17, it will be a quick turn around for general manager Jason Licht.

David, Shaq Barrett and Godwin highlight the impending free agents for Tampa Bay. Licht will have to make a decision on various players, including Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The early indication is the Bucs want to bring back the same team, but time will ultimately tell the 2021 roster.

Until then, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the 2021 NFL Champions.

