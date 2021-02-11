Miami Heat Look To Extend Win Streak To Four Games

Flashback: The Finals

Just a few short months ago the Miami Heat were battling with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Today, the Heat sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-14 record.

Also, just a few short months ago the Houston Rockets were competing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. Today, the Rockets are the 13th best team in the Western Conference with a 11-13 record.

Heat and Rockets Preview

Though it is still very early in the NBA season, the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets each rank in the bottom third of the league in offensive efficiency.

The Miami Heat rank 27th in the NBA in points per game, and the Houston Rockets rank 23rd in the league in points per game.

On Thursday night the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets will be facing off in a matchup of under .500 teams. Both teams bolster talented rosters that are in danger of missing out on the playoffs. The Heat are coming into the matchup on a three-game win streak, and will be looking to extend that win streak against a struggling Rockets franchise.

Jimmy led the way to our 3rd W in a row last night… 🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/KUAKHrV7Wb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2021

The Rockets

So far this season the Rockets have four players that averaging double figures in points per game:

Christian Wood – 22.0 PPG, 10 REB, 1.5 BLK

Victor Oladipo – 19.6 PPG, 4.9 REB, 5.2 AST

John Wall – 19.2 PPG, 3.7 REB, 6.0 AST

Eric Gordon – 18.6 PPG, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST

The Heat

The Miami Heat have seven players that are averaging double figures in points per game:

Bam Adebayo – 20.1 PPG, 9.1 REB, 5.0 AST

Jimmy Butler – 18.8 PPG, 6.9 REB, 6.8 AST

Tyler Herro – 17.0 PPG, 6.1 REB, 3.9 AST

Goran Dragic – 14.4 PPG, 3.1 REB, 5.3 AST

Kendrick Nunn – 13.1 PPG, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST

Duncan Robinson – 12.6 PPG, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST

Kelly Olynyk – 10.6 PPG, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST

Will the Houston Rockets defense be able to stop the strong Miami Heat offense? Or will the young Miami Heat squad prove to be too strong? Tune in tonight at 7:30 to TNT to find out.