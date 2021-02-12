Texans Release J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans have announced they released three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Time in Houston

Watt spent 10 seasons with the Texans organization solidifying himself as one of the best defensive players in the 2010s. He is one of three people in NFL history to win DPOY three times. Drafted by Houston in 2011, Watt shared a heartfelt message thanking the city, fans and organization.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt was one of the most productive players in the league at his peak. Although, injuries got the best of him in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Watt is still the franchise leader in sacks (101), tackles for loss (172) and forced fumbles (25).

Another big piece of this move by the Texans is where they stand as a franchise. It’s no doubt that they will enter some sort of rebuilding face with the release of Watt and the uncertainty behind disgruntled star-quarterback Deshaun Watson. In fact, Watson had some words of appreciation for the future hall of famer.

Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 12, 2021

Where Could Watt End Up Next?

Despite a down 2020 season for Watt, he should receive plenty of interest on the open market. Now healthy, Watt will look to continue his career elsewhere. One person who seems particularly excited about J.J.’s release is his brother, T.J. Watt. T.J. had the perfect tweet calling his brother over in an attempt to recruit him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Steelers were to add J.J. Watt, they’d be bolstering one of the best defenses in the league. Although J.J. to Pittsburgh would seem like a perfect fit, there are plenty of other teams that could be in the running for his services.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers (+400) are the favorites to sign J.J. Watt. After that is the Packers (+900), Bills (+1000), Seahawks (+1000), Raiders (+1100), Dolphins (+1100) and Buccaneers (+1100). Check out the full list of odds here.

With the NFL season now at a close, the rumors will certainly begin about where players end up. An offseason that will likely feature a league-wide quarterback carousel, exciting draft and big signings, where J.J. Watt plays next season will be at the top of this list.