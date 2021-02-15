Seth Greenberg on College hoops, “we’re in unchartered waters.”

This year’s college basketball season is filled with canceled or postponed games. With the season coming to a close, it is fair to wonder how March Madness will play out. Seth Greenberg, ESPN analyst and former college basketball head coach, shared his thoughts on what he’s seen from teams so far.

Greenberg’s big three

MICHIGAN MEANS BUSINESS 〽 The Wolverines improve to 9-1 in the Big 10 after a comeback win at No. 21 Wisconsin! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4wXvPSuQfd — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 14, 2021

According to the latest AP poll, Gonzaga is ranked number one and Baylor is number two. Those teams are the clear favorites at this point. However, Greenberg is high on number three ranked Michigan.

Michigan is currently at 14-1, but has not played much this past month due to COVID-19. On Sunday, the Wolverines defeated Wisconsin 67-59. Michigan did not look like a team out for almost an entire month as they took down the 21st-ranked Badgers.

With all of the uncertainty this year, Greenberg values experience heavily right now, which Michigan has.

Greenberg on the Gators

Florida was ranked in the top 25 one time this season. Since then, they lost to unranked South Carolina on Feb. 3 and had their next three games postponed due to COVID 19.

While Florida has struggled, Greenberg believes they could still be a tournament team. When Keyontae Johnson went down, the college basketball world held its breath. It was a scary sight for everyone, especially his teammates. Rebounding from that moment has Greenberg impressed.

The Gators have been leaning heavily on Michigan transfer Colin Castleton to lead this team. He has done just that.

Thanks to players like Castleton and Tyree Appleby, the Gators could be a tournament team.

Alabama’s weakness?

Alabama and Oklahoma return to the top-10 in this week's AP Poll 📈 1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Virginia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Villanova — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2021

The Tide are on their way to winning the SEC. They are currently ranked 8 in the AP poll. Even with the high rank, Greenberg is not completely sold on them after they played Oklahoma.

While Alabama lost that game 66-61, it took place on January 30. Since then, Alabama has gone three and one. Most recently, a 115-82 win over Georgia.

Concerns over March Madness

There have already been multiple delays to the season due to this pandemic. Teams have been putting in a lot of extra work to get through the season with enough games to qualify for the tournament. Greenberg would not be surprised if teams were hesitant to cram into one area with multiple other teams due to the health risks.

With a season like this, he said there are no Cliff Notes to get through it.