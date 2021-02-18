Home / Eastside High School / High School Hoops Round-Up: Boys Regional Quarterfinals Begin

High School Hoops Round-Up: Boys Regional Quarterfinals Begin

Sam Petosa February 18, 2021 Eastside High School, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School, Santa Fe High School 11 Views

The playoffs are heating up for boys’ high school basketball. Thursday night, the regional quarterfinals begin for high school hoops. Here’s a list of all the teams in the area that will be on the hardwood tonight:

Class 1A

  • Bell v. Madison County
  • Hamilton County v. Trenton
  • Vanguard v. Hawthrone
  • Williston v. Wildwood

Class 2A

  • St. John Paul II v. Saint Francis

Class 3A

  • Trinity Prep v. PK Yonge

Class 4A

  • Central v. Santa Fe (winner plays Eastside on Tuesday)

Class 6A

  • Columbia v. Tate
  • Milton v. Lincoln
  • Fleming Island v. Forest

Blue Wave Rolls On

After going 14-10 on the season, the PK Yonge Blue Wave now contends for a state title. After defeating St. Josephs 42-30 Friday, the Blue Wave clinched the District 3 title. Now, PK Yonge has aspirations for Lakeland. With a berth in the regional tournament, the Blue Wave now has a chance at the Class 3A state championship.

PK Yonge looks onto Trinity Prep Thursday. The Jacksonville-based opponent is led by guard Javon Bennett. The junior is averaging 21.4 points per game along with 2.3 rebounds. Last game against The First Academy, Bennett racked up 22 points. The Blue Wave will have their hands full with everything at stake.

Eyes on Eastside

The Eastside Rams have gone 20-2 in a remarkable season. Yet, coach Pop Williams’ losses have come to the same team: the Santa Fe Raiders. Friday, the Raiders defeated the Rams for the second time this season in a 41-40 victory. Thursday night, Santa Fe moves onto the Regional Quarterfinals against Central.

The Raiders are led by senior guard Ernest “Poppa” Ross. Ross, the 59th ranked player in the country (247Sports.com), will be playing in an NC State uniform next season. The 6-9 forward is averaging 19.2 points per game this season along with 9.6 rebounds. Ross’s play fueled Santa Fe to the regional tournament. With a win against Central, the Raiders will get their coveted rematch against Eastside.

What’s Next?

The regional tournament begins Thursday with the quarterfinals. Next Tuesday will be the semi-finals, with Feb. 26 serving as the Regional final. If victorious, the regional champion will move to the Final Four in Lakeland, Fla.

