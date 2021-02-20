Gators Soccer Victorious in Spring Season Opener

The energy, the weather and the Gators were great today. The Florida Gators soccer team won big against The College of Charleston, 5-1. Florida is undefeated in the 2021 spring season and this win brings their record to 3-7-1 on the 2020-21 season.

A high-scoring affair for Florida can be attributed to nice sets and great ball movement. At one point, there were four goals scored in nine minutes, three for Florida and one for Charleston.

The match started with a quick attack and pressure by the Cougars. Yet, the Gators were able to settle in and play comfortably and control the match the majority of the time.

Goal #1

The first goal came in the 12th minute off a corner kick. A brilliant corner played in by Laney Steed to the teams leading scorer, Parker Roberts. This is one of Steeds two assist on the day and Roberts fourth goal of the season.

Goal #2

The next goal would come at the foot of Maddy Rhodes off a penalty kick in the 41′ minute. Rhodes fools the goalkeeper and leaves her helpless as she watches the ball roll into the net. This was Maddy’s third goal of the season.

Rhodes was subbed in just a few minutes before she drew a foul in the box to set up for this penalty kick. The Gators coaching staff set the situation up perfectly. Gators lead 2-0 at this point.

Goal #3

A milestone for the freshman from Sweden, Beata Olsson, who played wonderfully in her first collegiate soccer match. This is her first collegiate goal. One of two goals on the day for her. This came in the 63′ minute giving the Gators a 3-0 lead.

GATOR GOAL!! Beata Olsson sneaks one by the goalkeeper in the 63’ min! 3-0 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6oPKWpVHrs — Andrew Cairns (@AndrewPatCairns) February 20, 2021

Olsson is a great addition to this soccer squad. She is crafty and aggressive with great ball control.

Goal #4

This goal came in the 68′ minute of the match. It was only two minutes after the Cougars scored their first goal of the day. Delaney Tauzel gets her first goal of the season off a great pass by Steed, her second assist on the day. The Gators were able to push the lead quickly back to three, making it 4-1.

A goal frenzy in the second half! Laney Steed gets her second assist of the match on a Delaney Tauzel goal!! @GatorsSoccer @ESPNGainesville 4-1 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nVs1FD6nmC — Andrew Cairns (@AndrewPatCairns) February 20, 2021

Goal #5

And finally, probably the best shot of the day. This goal was Olsson’s second on the day. In the 72′ minute, Olsson ripped a big shot from 16 yards out, assisted by Ava Kuyken. This shot came well outside of the box.

This action is relatable to her post-game interview. Olsson says how collegiate soccer is different because the defense has more substitutes which allows teams to apply more pressure and have more tempo.

This was the stretch of four goals in nine minutes. Happening between the 63′-72′ minute.

Recap

Florida looked great in all aspects today and played a complete match. The defense played really well. When the Cougars would attack, the Gators recovered and never panicked.

Players and Head Coach Becky Burleigh, thank the fantastic weather as a motivator for the energy and stellar play. You could also tell Florida was happy to play against a new opponent. Not having played since November, they were excited to play a match that wasn’t a scrimmage against their own players.

The Gators next opponent is USF. The match is set for Saturday, February 27.