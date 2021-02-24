Vucevic Named 2-time All-Star, Magic Continue to Struggle with Injuries.

Despite an injury-riddled season for the Magic, one point of consistency is center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has officially been named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career.

The Bright Spot

Nikola Vucevic has scored in double figures every game this season.

As of February 23rd, Vucevic is tied for third in the NBA in double-doubles, sixth in rebounding, and 18th in scoring. He does all of this while being 30th in the NBA for minutes per game.

In a postgame press conference after Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons, the 30-year-old center addressed his All-Star honor. Vucevic remained humble and said “without [his teammates], you know, I wouldn’t have been in the position to do it. So big thanks to them.”

Magic head coach, Steve Clifford, said of Vucevic, “He’s got a lot of talent, obviously, but he’s done it through hard work.” Clifford further added about Vucevic’s work, “It’s a total commitment. On the court, in the weight room, diet, he’s in phenomenal condition.”

A Story of Attrition

The Orlando Magic have sustained multiple injuries since the start of the season. The team currently has four injuries. Jonathan Isaac is yet to play a game this season, Markelle Fultz has not played since January 6, Aaron Gordon has been out since January 31, and rookie guard Cole Anthony has missed the last seven games, since February 9.

Over the course of the season, all but six players have been injured.

The Magic are 13-19 this season and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.