Bryce Harper Can “Be Himself” When Playing for the Phillies

Former first-round draft pick Bryce Harper says he is comfortable playing in Philadelphia for the Phillies. Exactly two years ago today on March 1, 2019, Harper was signed by the Phillies to a 13-year, $330 million contract.

Prior to the Phillies signing Harper, he played for the Washington Nationals through the 2012-2018 MLB seasons. Now, Harper is happy to be playing for the Phillies organization and is prepping for the upcoming 2021 season.

Happy to Play in Philadelphia

Harper began playing for the Phillies in 2019. In his first season with his new organization, Harper finished with 35 home runs, 114 RBI and 98 runs scored. During the 2020 season, Harper dealt with a back injury. He continued to play while still being monitored during games. Due to the injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Harper had only 13 home runs, 33 RBI and 41 runs scored during the 2020 season. Now, Harper is in Spring Training and appears to be back in a healthy state. He says he loves playing in Philadelphia and feels he can be himself while playing for the Phillies franchise.

Bryce Harper says he feels he can speak more freely and honestly in Philly "I love playing in Philadelphia. I feel like I can be Bryce. They have let me be me" He says Phillies have never asked him to dial it down

Harper believes that his team’s division, the National League East, is the best division in baseball. He says the NL East has really good pitching, good line ups and will be a juggernaut of a division.

The Bat

With Harper healthy and prepping for the upcoming MLB season in Spring Training, he has debuted his new, custom bat. What more can a guy do to show his love for Philadelphia than have his bat decked out with the Phillie Phanatic?

Bryce Harper has arrived for spring training And he loves Philly Phillie Phanatic bat and that shirt

📸 @Phillies pic.twitter.com/afNLhRQIJM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 23, 2021

As for Harper’s future, fans hope his former back injury doesn’t continue into next season. With 11 more years left on his contract, an injury like this early on can be a cause for concern. Hopefully, Harper has a better year, injury and stats-wise, and maybe throws in another walk-off grand slam for this next season.