Magic Fall to Mavericks 130-124; Drop Fourth Straight

The Orlando Magic have dropped their fourth straight game, after falling 130-124 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite shooting nearly 50% from the field and from three-point range, the Mavericks 52.2% shooting won out.

Magic Coach Steve Clifford says where his team fell short in the matchup was on the defensive front. Dallas outrebounded Orlando 46-41 and had six blocks to the Magic’s one. The Magic also gave up 48 points in the paint.

The @OrlandoMagic had a season high 20 3-point field goals made, but Luka and the Mavs proved to be too much. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KYqrBMqSB9 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) March 2, 2021

Standouts

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, knocking down five threes. He also added 10 rebounds and was just one assist away from a triple-double. Doncic led his team in points for the 11th time this season, totaling 46 times in 2 1/2 seasons. Jalen Brunson came off the bench to add 24 points and six rebounds for Dallas.

Nikola Vucevic continues to put up huge numbers for the Magic, scoring 29 points and 15 rebounds. Evan Fournier added 26 points to Orlando’s total along with five rebounds. Michael Carter-Williams and Terrence Ross both scored 18 points

How it Happened

Dallas’ bench outscored the Magic bench 50-37.

The Magic briefly tied the game early in the third period. However, Fournier left the court after aggravating a back injury he has been battling all season. Dallas took advantage of him not being on the floor and pushed their lead to as many as 13 in the period.

The @OrlandoMagic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,092 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007. It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 2, 2021

Dallas led by nine heading into the fourth quarter then scored the first four points of the fourth. Late in the game, the Magic’s offense picked up, but could only string together four or five-point bursts. Orlando cut the lead to as close as five points, but with only 16.6 seconds left, it was too little too late for the Magic to comeback from the lead that the Mavericks had created.

What’s Next

The Magic will remain at home for the next matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the first time the two teams have met this season, and the Hawks are coming in on a two-game losing streak. Tipoff for Wednesday is set for 8 p.m.