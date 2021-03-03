Heat are Stunned in a 94-80 Loss to Atlanta

The Win Streak Comes to an End

A Miami Heat win streak that lasted six consecutive games came to a close Tuesday with a 94-80 loss to the Hawks.

Miami has lost yet another game without star-forward Jimmy Butler. The Heat fell short by 14-points in its loss to Atlanta. Tuesday night’s defeat dropped Miami to 4-10 in games Butler has missed so far this season.

Sensational point guard Trae Young took control of the game late in the fourth quarter to assure a Hawks win under interim head coach Nate McMillan.

The Hawks outscore the Heat 31-14 in the 4th quarter to pull away and get Nate McMillan his first win as HC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q6AodUNI60 — theScore (@theScore) March 3, 2021

How It Happened

The Heat were outrebounded by the Hawks 47-26 and scored a season-low 80 points.

Miami began the game shooting poorly from beyond the arc. The team struggled with a 2-for-15 start from 3-point range. Heading into halftime the Heat trailed 44-37 but managed to take the lead 66-63 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Although Trae Young was held to only two points at the break, the guard had the hot-hand in the clutch. Young found his rhythm and nailed three-consecutive 3-pointers for the Hawks, increasing Atlanta’s lead to 84-74 with 5:16 remaining.

In the game’s final moments, the Heat failed to heat up and shot 5 for 18 in the fourth quarter. The team could not complete the comeback and its six-game win streak concluded.

Stats

On the Hawks side of the basketball, guard Trae Young took command of the game scoring 18 points, delivering ten assists and snagging three rebounds. Forward John Collins was a walking bucket posting 17 points, one assist and seven rebounds. Center Clint Capela dominated the boards grabbing 17 rebounds and dropping ten points.

As for Miami, guards Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson led the team in points, scoring 14 each.

📊 FINAL STATS Trae Young: 18 PTS | 10 AST

John Collins: 17 PTS | 7 REB

Kevin Huerter: 16 PTS | 5 AST

Clint Capela: 10 PTS | 17 REB

Tony Snell: 11 PTS | 3 REB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 3, 2021

Looking Ahead

The Heat hope to bounce back into the win column with a road win over the Pelicans tomorrow night. Tip-off of the contest begins at 8:30 pm on TNT.