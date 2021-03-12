2 Arkansas vs. #7 Missouri in the SEC Tournament

The #7 Missouri Tigers (16-8) are taking on the #2 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the 2021 SEC Tournament. The tournament is taking place in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tigers defeated #10 Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The Bulldogs were down 10 points with only a few minutes left on the clock, but they could not make a comeback.

https://twitter.com/MizzouHoops/status/1370206950672138240?s=20

Arkansas 2020-2021 Season Statistics

The Razorbacks averaged 83.3 points per game in the 2020-2021 season, with a total of 2166 points scored during the season. The team’s field goal percentage is .456, and their 3-point field goal percentage is .344. The Razorbacks also make an average of 15.8 free throws per game making their free throw percentage .745. During the season, the team had an 8-game winning streak at home.

Freshman Moses Moody leads the team in points, with an average of 17.5 points scored per game.

Seniors Jalen Tate, Justin Smith, and JD Notae are leading the team’s statistics. Tate is has an average of four assists per game. Smith has an average of 6.8 rebounds per game. Notae has 1.4 steals per game. Sophomore Connor Vanover has an average of 1.9 blocks per game.

https://twitter.com/RazorbackMBB/status/1370406227734241280?s=20

Missouri 2020-2021 Season Statistics

The Missouri Tigers have an average of 74 points per game, or 1777 points for the season, which is only two points ahead of their opponents’ average. They have a field goal percentage of .450 and a 3-point field goal percentage of .320.

The Tigers also have a senior trio that leads the team’s statistic: Dru Smith, Mark Smith, and Jeramiah Tilmon. Dru Smith leads the Tigers with an average of 14.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2 steals per game. Tilmon has an average of 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Mark Smith’s field goal percentage is 37.9%.

Arkansas seems to have a leg up against Missouri in terms of most of the statistics for the season, though both teams seem to have a powerful trio of seniors up their sleeves.