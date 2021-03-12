Mississippi State Advances into Quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats were knocked out after game one in the SEC Tournament.

In today’s matchup against No. 7 Mississippi State sent the Wildcats home with a 74-73 win.

WRAP IT IN MAROON & WHITE‼️ DAWGS WIN‼️#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/hK9ceuEYz7 — Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) March 11, 2021

Kentucky

Kentucky started the game behind, finishing the first half Mississippi by 14. In the second half, Kentucky battled back. Putting 13 more points on the board, the Wildcats made a strong effort, but still fell short.

The Wildcats’ top scorer Dontaie Allen put up 23 points alone for the game, tying his record for the season. This season, he only reached this benchmark one other time: against Mississippi State in regular season.

Behind Allen, Davion Mintz ended the game with 16, Olivier Sarr with 14 and Keion Brooks Jr. with 10.

Mississippi State

For Mississippi State, Iverson Molinar led the way with 21 points. Tolu Smith followed with 13 points, then Abdul Ado with 12.

In their original match up with the Wildcats Jan. 2, Monlinar had 17 points. The other top scorers during the game consisted of D.J. Stewart Jr. with 19 and Jalen Johnson with 14.

January 2

In January, Mississippi State and Kentucky faced off in a regular season game. The Wildcats brought the Bulldogs down in double overtime, 78-73.

What’s Next?

Mississippi State moves on to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs will be facing No. 1 Alabama tomorrow at noon.

The University of Florida also plays tomorrow against No. 4 Tennessee. On Sunday, the Gators fell to the Volunteers in a regular-season match-up, 65-54.

The winner of the Georgia–Missouri game will face No. 2 Arkansas, and the winner of the South Carolina–Ole Miss game will compete with No. 3 LSU.

Alabama

No. 1 Alabama had today off after defeating Georgia on Saturday. 16-2 in the SEC, Alabama is on a 3-game win streak.

In program history, Alabama has taken home six SEC Tournament championships. The most recent being in 1991.