Sergio Garcia On Top of Leaderboard After Round 1 of The Players Championship

Day 1 of the 2021 Players Championship is in the books. And Thursday’s opening round brought plenty of excitement for different reasons.

Roughly this time a year ago, this same very tournament was being called off due to the unknowns of COVID-19 at the time. Now, fast forward 12 months later, and some of the world’s best golfers are back at this very spot looking to this time finish what they started a year ago.

Sergio’s Big Day

At the end of Round 1 last year, Hideki Matsuyama was at the top of the leaderboard after shooting a 63 to begin the tournament. On Thursday, Sergio Garcia didn’t shoot the same score as Matsuyama but did come close with a 65.

This score was good enough to put Garcia on top of the leaderboard heading into Day 2 of action. Additionally, it was also one of the best opening rounds Garcia has ever shot while competing in The Players Championship.

Sergio Garcia has been playing in @THEPLAYERSChamp since 2000. Today was his lowest opening round. 💪 pic.twitter.com/7CE8LKRzgs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021

Other Notable Performances

Brian Harman is the closest one to Garcia on the leaderboard heading into Day 2 of the tournament. Harman, like his fellow counterpart, also faired well on the greens Thursday, as he shot a 67 in opening round action.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry all sit in a tie for third after Round 1. All three trail Harman by one stroke after shooting a 68.

Fitzpatrick found himself in first place after the first nine holes after this eagle.

Taking sole possession of the lead with authority. 👏@MattFitz94 eagles the 9th to move to 4-under.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8CZ4fQVLia — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021

Six golfers are all tied for the sixth spot following Day 1 action, including 2021 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. The six players all shot a 69 and trail Fitzpatrick, Conners and Lowry by one stroke.

What’s Ahead

Day 2 of the The Players Championship kicked off early this morning. Round 1 play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday, so 21 golfers will be rapping up their remaining holes before moving onto Round 2 action.

Garcia is set to tee off at 1 p.m. and will be paired with Webb Simpson and reigning champion Rory McIlroy. We’ll see how it all plays out when action gets underway.