Mullen Talks Spring Football Ahead of Saturday’s Scrimmage

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen held his last Monday press conference of spring football ahead of Saturday’s privately held scrimmage in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Consistency was one of the topics that Mullen kept bringing up when discussing the team’s performance over the past month.

“I think we gotta get a lot better,” Mullen said on the team’s expectations. “I think the biggest thing we’re missing right now is…the consistency of performance.”

Mullen mentioned that during spring football, when competing for a position, learning and making plays, it can be easy to lose attention to detail on the small things.

Linebacker Brenton Cox and lineman Gervon Dexter were two of the players that Mullen mentioned when focusing on the consistency of performance among his players. He specifically mentioned raising the “lows” closer to the “highs” of their performances.

Excited to get back at it for the final week of Spring Ball! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/05TPoNRo8a — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) March 16, 2021

New QB Coach Garrick McGee

Mullen also addressed the promotion of former Gators defensive analyst Garrick McGee to become the quarterbacks coach and the decision to hold a press conference for him last week.

The head coach said the two discussed Mullen’s involvement in coaching the quarterback room. McGee’s is flexible towards Mullen’s “in-and-out” nature of working with the team’s signal callers. Mullen mentioned that the quarterback coach brings a similar mindset to coaching. However, McGee’s different method of communication could help cover “all the bases” in coaching the position group.

Mullen said that many experienced coaches like McGee who take analyst positions are usually in “a hold-over for a year.” He said that if McGee wasn’t the quarterback coach for Florida this year, he would be in that role, or a better one, in the NFL or college ranks.

https://twitter.com/Lj_era8/status/1369999563571007490?s=20

Next Season

One of the uncertainties that Mullen addressed was the upcoming “offseason” and the uncertainty of the yearly schedule.

He said that he hopes that the NCAA will send out a schedule soon. This is so the team can best strategize navigating the unusual offseason and the potential “mad rush” when freshman report in June.