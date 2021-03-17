Malik Davis
Florida running back Malik Davis runs against UT Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Malik Davis talks spring season

Sara Kate Dyson March 17, 2021

With spring football in full swing, Malik Davis weighs in on how the season is going for the Gators.

Importance of the Spring

Davis said that this spring season is especially important for the Gators. Last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring season was canceled. That meant the offseason looked very different from what the team had been used to in previous seasons.

Despite last year’s struggles, this season gives them an opportunity to improve on a higher level. The running back said the team now has more time to work than they did last season. That means more time to develop both new and old guys on a mental and physical level.

Davis on Improvements

The focus for Davis is on the mental aspect of his game. He said that his ability to read the defense and anticipate the blocks is vital. Additionally, the redshirt senior emphasized how important knowledge of the game is.

Knowledge brings in the ability to play faster and smarter. For the running back, both of these are important for the success of Gator football next season.

Thoughts on Jones and the defense

A widely anticipated aspect of the Gators next season is Emory Jones at quarterback. Jones is known for his ability to move quickly and run fast. Davis said that makes the quarterback dangerous on the field. However, Davis is working with Jones on raising his confidence. He is the leader of the team, and Davis wants everyone to know it.

A significant issue for the Gators last season was the defense. Throughout the season, many singled out the defense as the cause for a majority of the losses. Davis said this isn’t lost on the defensive staff. He said that the defense is working hard and with a chip on their shoulders.

