Orlando Can Set NBA Trade Deadline Tone

Sitting at 14th in the Eastern Conference, the Magic seem ready to move on from Aaron Gordon. A trade could set the tone for the rest of the teams, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Magic Shopping Gordon

Despite the Magic’s struggles, Aaron Gordon has been a bright spot for Orlando. However, the star forward’s frustration appears to be leading towards a departure. Wojnarowski spoke about the potential trade and how it might shake thinks up for the rest of the league.

Gordon is only 25 years old and should demand a high return to the Magic, if they decide to trade him.

While Gordon is a big name being rumored around the deadline, he is not the only one.

Raptors looking to package Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell

Sources: Raptors discussing Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell deals on multiple fronts and those talks are expected to extend into Wednesday — and perhaps even Thursday. Philadelphia, Miami are interested in Lowry, but both have shown restraint in how far they'll go to get a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2021

The Raptors are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and seem ready to move on from some of their best players. Several teams are interested in Lowry and Powell, including Philadelphia. The 76ers are already a contender, making a move to acquire these players could make them the favorites.

Lowry is averaging 17.6 ppg and Powell is averaging 19.5 ppg. If the Raptors do agree on a trade, they will need a lot in return because that type of production must be replaced somehow.

Houston ready to move on from Oladipo

When Victor Oladipo was shipped to Houston, he was supposed to ease the blow to losing James Harden. While Harden is thriving in Brooklyn, the Rockets seem ready to move on from the 28-year-old guard. A premium package could be in play from either the Knicks or the Heat.

ESPN Sources: Heat and Knicks – w/ summer cap space – are reluctant to offer premium packages for Victor Oladipo, but market’s developed of capped-out teams bidding w/ young player/first-round pick combos. One thing’s become clear: Houston’s likely moving Oladipo before deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2021

The Knicks play has slipped recently. They are leaning heavily on Julius Randle and pairing him with someone of Oladipo’s talent could elevate this team. Meanwhile, the Heat are starting to put it all together and have climbed to the sixth seed. Putting a package together that could bring Oladipo to the Eastern Conference Champions would help them make another run.

With the deadline looming, expect some big-name players to be dealt.