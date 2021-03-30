Florida Baseball Faces Mercer in Midweek Matchup

Florida Gators baseball (16-8, 3-3 SEC) welcomes Mercer (13-10, 2-1 SoCon) to Florida Ballpark on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup.

Busy week at Florida Ballpark 🏠#GoGators pic.twitter.com/UFNNaLwIan — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 29, 2021

Florida’s Garrett Milchin (1-1) will get the start for the Gators, while Mercer will put Taylor Lobus (3-2) on the mound for the Bears.

The Gators are coming off of a series loss to SEC opponent South Carolina. On the other end, the Bears are coming off of a series win over Wofford.

Florida Baseball Looks to Bounce Back

After a disappointing weekend in South Carolina the Gators look for a turnaround in tonight’s midweek.

Florida started the weekend with a 14-inning 9-8 loss in Friday night’s game. The Gators and Gamecocks went hit for hit through 14 innings for a five and a half hour stint. South Carolina catcher Colin Burgess hit the game winning RBI double for the Gamecocks in the bottom of the 14th.

Florida tapped deep into their bullpen in Friday night’s game, pitching for a combined 9.2 innings.

On Saturday, the Gators were uncharacteristically quiet at the plate. The Gators put up one run in their 4-1 loss. Florida hitters were contained in game two recording five hits and 12 strikeouts.

Game 3 showed signs of improvement for some of Florida’s big hitters. Nathan Hickey, Sterlin Thompson and Kirby McMullen combined for five RBIs in the Gator 8-5 loss.

Florida will look to rebound at the plate in tonight’s matchup with the Bears. The Gators struck out a combined 45 times in the series with the Gamecocks.

Previewing the Bears

The Mercer Bears baseball team is coming off of a series win over Wofford. Mercer took the first two games of the series before dropping the last of a doubleheader.

The Bears have faced multiple ranked opponents including South Carolina (weekend series) and Georgia Tech (midweek). Mercer dropped all four games against those ranked opponents. They face their third ranked opponent of the season in the No. 15 Gators.

The Bears’ Bill Knight earned SoCon Player of the Week after his performance against Wofford. Knight recorded seven hits and seven RBIs in the series. Currently, Knight leads the Bears in hits (31) and RBIs (26).

How to View

You can tune into tonight’s game on the SECNetwork+ starting at 6 p.m. You can also tune into live coverage on ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.