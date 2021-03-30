Gators
Gators Baseball Game Against Mercer Canceled

Harrison Smajovits March 30, 2021 Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball, NCAA 46 Views

If you were planning on catching a ballgame tonight, you’ll need to make new plans. Just hours before first pitch, the game between the Florida Gators and the Mercer Bears has been canceled.

The game was officially postponed due to weather, according to Skip Powers of the UF Athletic Association.

Just before the announcement, FSU announced it would play Mercer tomorrow. 

So, Mercer will take advantage of no game tonight to make up a different game.

No makeup date has been announced for tonight’s game.

The Gators now have another empty midweek slate. However, the wait won’t be long. They Gators next series will start on Thursday again Ole Miss at home for a weekend series. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. The next two games in the series will be played on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday being an off day, just like against Texas A&M.

The game will air on the SEC Network for television coverage, and radio coverage will air on 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF at 7:55 p.m.

