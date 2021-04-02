final
South Carolina players pose with their trophy as they celebrate their win over Texas in a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Final Four: South Carolina and Stanford Women’s Basketball Preview

Jack Webber April 2, 2021 Uncategorized 3 Views

The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal will meet on Friday in the first of the Final Four matchups. The two teams last met in the 2017 Final Four, with South Carolina getting the win on their way to a National Championship. Both teams have been quite impressive in the tournament so far, each winning every game so far by double digits. Stanford enters the game as 3 point favorites.

What You Need to Know

Date: Friday, April 2nd

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Stanford Preview

Stanford defeated the Louisville Cardinals 78-63 in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Despite a shaky first half against the Cardinals, Stanford regained their composure and came out in the second half as the dominant team they’ve been all season.  The team is averaging 78.9 points per game and has the second-best field goal percentage defense in the league.

Kiana Williams is a key player to watch in this game for Stanford. Williams is Stanford’s go-to-shooter, averaging 14.5 points per game and 2.6 three-pointers per game. She is the team’s best shooter from deep. Haley Jones has also been a real difference-maker for Stanford, averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.

South Carolina Preview

South Carolina cruised through the Elite Eight, defeating the Texas Longhorns 62-34. The Gamecocks are averaging 75.8 points per game, and have an impressive shooting percentage of 44.1%. In games when South Carolina shoots above this average, they have gone 14-0. The Gamecocks’ biggest issue all season has been turnovers. In order to beat a disciplined Stanford team, South Carolina will have to limit the number of times they give the ball to them.

On the Gamecock squad, a key player to watch in this game is Zia Cooke. Cooke leads South Carolina in scoring and is averaging 15.6 points per game and 1.4 three-pointers per game. Destanni Henderson has been as dependable as they get for South Carolina, averaging 5.1 assists and 12 points per game, and Aliyah Boston has locked down the boards all season long, averaging 11.4 per game.

Both teams have cruised through the tournament so far, and tonight will be the first real challenge for both the Gamecocks and the Cardinal. You can expect this game to be a high-scoring battle, and it will ultimately come down to which team can play a better defensive game.

About Jack Webber

Jack is a 3rd-year Telecommunications student at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

UNC Begin Search for William’ Successor

The UNC Tar Heels have found themselves in very foreign waters. With the retirement of …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties