P.K. Yonge defeats Oak Hall in the 6th inning

Friday the Oak Hall Eagles baseball team took a tough loss against the P.K. Yonge Blue Waves at home.

The final score was 9-6.

Covering Oak Hall Baseball this afternoon versus P.K. Yonge High School! ⚾️ @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/HfMuJrRQDm — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) April 2, 2021

The Eagles set a fashion statement, showing up for the first time in pinstripe jerseys, referencing the infamous Yankees jerseys.

At the top of the 6th inning, the Eagles remain consistent with a strong defense. Eagles are in the lead with a score of 6-3. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/7x3GZ7mBXn — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) April 2, 2021

A Promising Start

Oak Hall started off the game strong with another solid defensive performance. They were leading up until the top of the 6th inning when the P.K. Yonge Blue Waves scored four runs.

P.K. Yonge got on base due to a hit by pitch, followed by a walk. Then scored on a wild pitch, a single, followed by a double.

With a fast change of events in the 6th inning, P. K. Yonge have redeemed themselves. Putting Yonge now in the lead, 7-6. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/LCVSQO6VZR — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) April 2, 2021

7th Inning Sealed the Deal

In the top of the seventh inning, there were two walks and a double which yielded two runs.

On a passed ball, No. 40 Xander Sanetz scored, and No. 25 Jacob Pridgeon doubles on a line drive to center fielder No. 3 Neil Ruth, allowing No. 38 Thomas Shay to score.

Strikeout Highlights

Oak Hall

– No. 22 Levant Eldem: 10 strikeouts

P.K. Yonge

– No. 38 Thomas Shay: 8 strikeouts

– No. 21 Timmy DePaul: 5 strikeouts

When speaking with Coach Maris, he talked about star player No. 22 Levant Eldem’s pitching performance, “He’s getting better every outing, it’s the first time I let him go to 100 pitches.”

The next home game will be against the Hawthorne Hornets Wednesday, April 7 at 4:15 p.m.