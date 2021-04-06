Florida Gators Baseball Hosts Stetson in Midweek Game

Florida Gators baseball (18-9, 5-4 SEC) welcomes the Stetson Hatters to Florida Ballpark for a Tuesday night midweek matchup. Florida’s RHP Garrett Milchin (1-1) will get the start on the mound against Stetson’s LHP Jonathan Gonzalez (2-0).

This will be the second meeting of the season for these two teams. Florida got the best of Stetson in their March 10 meeting, winning 10-7 at Florida Ballpark.

Florida Bounces Back Against Rebels

After a tough weekend at South Carolina, the Gators regained their footing against the No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels.

The Gators took the series win over Ole Miss after a close Game 3 win. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan switched things up on the mound holding starters Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich until later innings. Mace and Leftwich took the mound midway through the game while Franco Aleman and Christian Scott got the Thursday and Friday starts respectively. Hunter Barco took his typical Game 3 start.

The Gators took Game 1, 4-1, on Thursday before the Rebels evened the series with an 8-2 win in Game 2. In the series finale, Florida took a narrow 6-5 victory to claim the series over a top-five Ole Miss team.

Florida shortstop Jordan Carrion earned SEC CO-Freshman of the Week Honors for his performance against Ole Miss. He took the mound for 1.2 innings in Game 3 allowing two hits, zero runs and striking out one batter. At the plate, Carrion had a weekend recording two runs and three hits, including a home run, against the Rebels.

Florida’s big hitters have continued to be difference makers in weekend series’. Nathan Hickey, the Gators RBI leader (31) had a solid weekend at the plate. Through three games, Hickey recorded four RBIs and a home run against Ole Miss.

Jacob Young, the Gators lead hitter (39), added four hits and an RBI. Jud Fabian tacked on his ninth home run of the season in Game 2 against the Rebels.

Scouting Stetson

The Hatters (19-9, 5-1 ASUN) are coming off of a series sweep against Jacksonville University. Stetson also swept the ASUN Weekly Honors with designated hitter Eric Foggo earning ASUN Player of the Week. In addition, freshman Nick Durgin took ASUN Pitcher of the Week Honors.

#ASUNBSB Player of the Week ➡️ @StetsonBaseball's Eric Foggo ⚾️🙌💯 3 multi-hit games to lead Hatters to a sweep

.467 BA / .800 SLG% / .579 OBP

6 RBI, 3 extra base hits, 2 R 📰 https://t.co/viTdWzjQcr#GoHatters 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Q4yZrX8EsI — #ASUNBSB⚾ (@ASUNBSB) April 5, 2021

Foggo has been a force at the plate for Stetson and currently leads the team with 27 RBIs and five home runs on the season. In addition, Hernen Sardinas is a strong presence at the plate for Stetson. Sardinas leads the Hatters in hits (34) and records 25 RBIs and two home runs on the season.

How to Watch

You can tune into live coverage of tonight’s game on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF or view the game live on the SEC Network+.