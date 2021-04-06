Buchholz Softball Falls to Williston After Earlier Win Against Them This Season

On Monday night, the Buchholz softball team was hoping to take down the Williston Red Devils for the second time this season. About a month ago, Buchholz defeated Williston 8-5. They hoped to go 2-0 against the Red Devils, but they were unable to succeed as Williston pounds Buchholz 17-5.

Williston Takes Off

Early on, Naveah Hayes drove in Maci Vonderstrasse, giving Williston a lead at the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Lindsey Orton drove in Olivia McDaniel to tie the game at 1-1.

Buchholz took the lead 2-1 when Jadyn Goston scored on a wild pitch but an error by the Bobcats allowed the Red Devils to tie the score in the second inning. Williston’s would later score two runs to build a 4-2 lead.

Maci Vonderstrasse earned an RBI single to increase the Williston lead and the runs kept coming as the Red Devils raced out to a 9-2 lead in the game.

Increasing the Lead

In the top of the fifth inning, Buchholz brought in Mary Elise Brady as their pitcher but it didn’t stop Williston from scoring. After loading the bases, Williston scored on a wild pitch and Jayla Graves hit a double that scored two more runs to extend the lead to 12-5.

A Response from the Bobcats

After pulling off a triple play, Buchholz was fired up going into the bottom of the fifth inning. To start, Lindsey Orton hit a double, which was followed by another double from Paige Tibbetts. Tibbetts’ ball brought Orton home, but Williston still had a large lead with a score of 12-6.

But Williston responded again. Olivia Davis had an impressive RBI triple, followed by an RBI double from Navaeh Hayes. Hayes finished the night with three singles and two RBI. Jayla Graves hit the only home run of the night and absolutely launched it out of the park. Williston led 17-6.

The Lady Cats kept pushing, but they were unable to catch up. Tione Akins earned an RBI single, and Mary Elise Brady had an RBI double to follow.

Raegan Geiger threw a complete game for the Williston Red Devils, while also earning a single, a double, and an RBI at bat.

The game finished with a final score of 17-6. Williston got their revenge in a high-scoring game.

Lady Red Devils take the win over Buchholz with a final score of 17-6. pic.twitter.com/ST2BtuZFcK — Elise Fore (@elisekfore) April 6, 2021

Looking Forward

The Buchholz softball team has back to back games this week. Hopefully, they will be able to bounce back as they take on the Gainesville Hurricanes Tuesday night (April 6th) at 7 p.m.