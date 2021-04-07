Lightning Lose To Blue Jackets 4-2

Being Stanley Cup Winners coming into this season, the Lightning held their heads high. The heat is now setting in and other teams are ready to get their own hands on that Cup.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Tampa Bay 4-2 on Tuesday night. Despite back to back losses, the Lightning played a much better in last night’s game than they did on Sunday.

Zac Dalpe, Jack Roslovic, Max Domi, and Nick Foligno scored for Columbus while Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots in the loss. Ross Colton and Luke Schenn scored third-period goals for the Lightning.

The Blue Jackets played a solid defensive game throughout while snapping an eight game skid in which they went just 1-6-1. The Blue Jackets scored once in the first and once in the second and once early in the third to take a 3-0 lead. This game was the third time winning out of five tries against the the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Game Highlights

Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4 1/2 years (since 2016) for Columbus and Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets.

Proof From Dalpe

Dalpe was playing in just his fourth game this season after shuttling between Columbus and the AHL affiliate in Cleveland in recent years.

UP NEXT

The Lightning and Blue Jackets will be playing each other again this Thursday at 7PM in Columbus.