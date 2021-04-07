Santa Fe Baseball Beats Eastside and Extends Winning Streak

Story by Victoria Siwek and Chris Will

The Santa Fe High School baseball team gets an 11-1 five inning win over the Eastside Rams. This win extends the Raider’s winning streak to 14 games.

On a Roll

Santa Fe, ranked number one in Class 4A, started the scoring in the third inning. After briefly trailing Eastside, junior Landon Rogers sent two Raiders home with a hit to left field.

Then, a line drive by senior Greg Falck sent another runner home. The Raiders ended the third inning by capitalizing on a balk, putting them ahead of Eastside by a score of 4-1.

The Raiders added a run in the fourth inning, advancing the lead to 5-1.

A Strong End

Eastside attempted to shift the energy with a pitching change, but it was too late. The Raiders loaded the bases, and scored a run on hit batter. A hit to left field by senior JT Thornton sent two more runners home, extending the lead to 9-1. Then, a hit to center field by sophomore Zane Starling sent yet another runner across home plate.

Finally, the game ended early in five innings when Santa Fe increased the lead to 11-1.

Looking Ahead

With this win, Santa Fe extends their win streak to 14 games.

“It’s fun,” said head coach Travis Yeckring. “This is one of the most fun stretches of baseball that I’ve been a part of.”

Moreover, senior Gregory Falck said it feels awesome to secure another win extending the team’s winning streak, all while having fun with his team.

Yeckring is looking forward to their game on Thursday against Clay High School, the number two ranked team in class 4A.

Along with the head coach, Falck and Davantae Mitchum are excited about Thursday’s matchup.

“I’m looking for a great game,” Mitchum said. “One and two going at it at our home field.”