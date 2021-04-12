Rays-Rangers Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers in the first of a four-game AL series on Monday night. The teams meet for the first time this season at 7:10 p.m. on Tropicana Field.

Pitching Probables

The Rangers will be sending Dane Dunning out to start on the mound to start the series. After his strong Rangers debut against the Toronto Blue Jays – allowing only one run within the five innings – he returns to his home state to take on the Rays.

The Rays will be sending Tyler Glasnow out to start on the mound to start his third game this season. Glasnow looks to continue his excellence on the mound this season. With his two starts this season, Glasnow has allowed just one run while striking out 15 in 12 innings. He has a career 3.92 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 78 innings and over 16 starts at Tropicana Field. This will be Glasnow’s second career start against the Rangers.

Tyler Glasnow is breaking bats without hitting them pic.twitter.com/TPc7cJtKHL — The Chris Rose Rotation (@RoseRotation) April 7, 2021

Rays Top Yankees

The Rays continue their seven-game homestand after winning two of three over the rival New York Yankees.

Final from the weekend series finale — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 11, 2021

The Rays are currently 4-5 so far this season. The Tampa Bay team has won two of their first three series of the season. The Rays won two of three games against the Marlins, were swept by the Red Sox, took two of three against the Yankees.

The Rays have scored 18 runs in their last three games, as well as four or more runs in six of their last eight games. Randy Arozarena currently leads the Rays with 10 hits and three RBI. Other players to watch include Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle who have a combined 16 hits and 10 RBI.

Randy don’t play that pic.twitter.com/n1og3WneNB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 11, 2021

Rangers Swept By Padres

The Rangers enter tonight’s game against the Rays as losers of their last three games against the Padres.

The Rangers are currently 3-6 in their season so far and have lost three of their last four games when scoring three or fewer runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with nine hits and six RBI. Other Rangers to watch include Nate Lowe and Jose Trevino who have a combined 15 hits and 14 RBI.